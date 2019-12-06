Efab Estate is located in Lokogoma Abuja. However, it has spread to other parts of the Nation’s capital. Lokogoma (or ‘Lokogoma Cadastral Zone C09’) is a residential area of Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria.

It is located just 30 minutes from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport and 25 minutes from the city centre.

Its unique features are; It occupies about 60 hectares of land with over 800 housing units. It has 5 bedroom Duplexes. It also has 4 and 3 bedroom detached bungalows. Each housing unit has enough space for boys quarters. The Estate is behind the Prince and Princess Estate.

Its Location is easily accessible to all parts of Abuja and is bounded by SunCity and Sunny Ville Estates. It is located in a low-density environment, 5km (or 10 mins drive) to the city centre. Efab is easily accessible from the Gaduwa express road.

Proximity to a world class shopping centre – Shoprite; and the Mechanic Village.There is an easy linkage to the Airport road also.

Infrastructure and services available in the Estate are: secure fence around entire estate; tarred roads/pedestrian walkways; adequate drainage; constant light from the national grid; street lights; treated water; supply/bore hole; schools/hospital/corner shops; 24 hours security/surveillance; sandscaping/gardening and cleaning services; facility management and maintenance services; facility management and maintenance services.

Abuja is Nigeria’s center point and the uniquely built capital of the nation. Yet, with so much beauty and glamor, Abuja is perceived as expensive and housing deficit cannot be divorced from the nation’s capital.