Efab Estate is located in Lokogoma Abuja, but has now spread to other parts of the nation’s capital. Lokogoma (or ‘Lokogoma Cadastral Zone C09’) is a residential area of Abuja. It is located just 30 minutes from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport and is about 25 minutes drive from the city centre.

Its unique features include the fact that it occupies about 60 hectares of land with over 800 housing units including 5 bedroom duplexes, as well as 4 and 3 bedrooms detached bungalows. Each housing unit has enough space for boys quarters. The estate is behind the Prince and Princess Estate.

Its location is easily accessible to all parts of Abuja and bound by SunCity and Sunny Ville Estates. It is located in a low-density environment, 5km (or 10 mins drive) to the city centre.

Efab is easily accessible from the Gaduwa Express road. Proximity to a world class shopping centre – Shoprite and the Mechanic Village. There is an easy linkage to the Airport road.

Infrastructure and services available in the estate include secure fence around entire estate; tarred roads/pedestrian walkways; adequate Ddainage; regular light from the national grid; street lights; treated water; supply/bore hole; schools/hospital/corner shops; 24 hours security/surveillance; Landscaping/Gardening and cleaning services; facility management and maintenance services; facility management and maintenance services.

