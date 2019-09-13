Efab Estate is located in Lokogoma Abuja. However, it has spread to other parts of the Nation’s capital. Lokogoma (or ‘Lokogoma Cadastral Zone C09’) is a residential area of Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria. It is located just 30 minutes from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport and 25 minutes drive from the city centre.

Its unique features include: It occupies about 60 hectares of land. It has over 800 housing units including 5 bedroom duplexes, 4 and 3 bedrooms detached bungalows. Each housing unit has enough space for boys quarters. The estate is behind the Prince and Princess Estate. Its location is easily accessible to all parts of Abuja and bound by SunCity and Sunny Ville Estates. It is located in a Low-Density Environment, 5km (or 10 mins drive) to the city centre. Efab is easily accessible from the Gaduwa Express Road. Proximity to a world class shopping centre – Shoprite; and the Mechanic Village. There is an easy linkage to the Airport Road.

Infrastructure and services available in the Estate are: Secure fence around the entire estate; tarred roads/pedestrian walkways; adequate drainage; constant light from the national grid; street lights; treated water; supply/bore hole; schools/hospital/corner shops; 24 hours security/surveillance; landscaping/gardening and cleaning services; facility management and maintenance services; facility anagement and maintenance Services.

Abuja is Nigeria’s centre point and the uniquely built nation’s capital. Yet, with so much beauty and glamour, it is perceived as expensive. And housing deficit cannot be divorced from nation’s capital. No doubt, Abuja is one of the best places to live in Nigeria.