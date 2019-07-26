Friend’s Colony Estate is a fully serviced residential estate located in Lekki, Lagos. The estate is al a high-class estate as not only the properties in it are expensive but the day to day facilities like power supply bills services would cost you a lot too. Like most high-class estate, Friend’s Colony Estate boasts of world-class facilities including an adequate drainage system, 24-hour electricity, 24-hour security, a serene environment, and various other facilities. The estate also has an iFitness gym and a swimming pool for its residents although you are required to pay a membership fee before being granted access.

Cost of property in Friend’s

Colony Estate houses are expensive as you should expect, a 5 bedroom Detached Duplex could cost you about N90 million while a 4 bedroom Detached Duplex could cost you about N70 million. There are also rental properties in the estate as you can rent a 4 bedroom Detached Duplex for about N4 million per year. Looking for the biggest estates in Nigeria to invest? Or maybe you just want to know the more about the biggest estates for informational purposes.

Whichever the case may be, simply proceed to read this article, as we talk about the biggest housing estates in Nigeria, listing only the best of the best that would be profitable to you if you are an investor.Real estate has become one of the most lucrative opportunities for investors seeking to make long-term gains. Investors like Warren Buffet, Donald Trump and Samir Tapir have real estate investment to say their thanks to for the billionaires they now are. Over the years, luxury rental properties have become one of the most lucrative means of investment especially amongst the most privileged of individuals in Nigeria. These luxury properties are targeted at company officials, celebrities, politicians and also billionaires who could possibly afford them. In this list, you will find several housing estates in Nigeria and their respective locations. Some could certainly be expensive and break your bank depending on your income level.

Abuja is the capital city of Nigeria, sitting magnificently in the middle of the country. The skyline of the city which was built largely in the 1980s is dominated by Aso Rock, an enormous monolith. It rises up behind the Presidential Complex, which houses the residence and offices of the Nigerian president in the Three Arms Zone on the eastern edge of the city.

Nearby are the National Assembly and the Supreme Court of Nigeria. However, with so much beauty, attractiveness and glamour, our dear Abuja is perceived by many to be expensive and extremely made for the crème dela crème of the society.

This allegation however, cannot be totally disregarded as the housing deficit in our almighty nation’s capital is on the increase. It is an undisputed fact that Abuja is one of the best cities to reside in Nigeria as it pride itself with some serene areas as well as well planned out roads and structures.

Apart from being the nation’s capital where people can easily connect with influential people in the country, the city also has structure and buildings that many (within or outside the country) desire to acquire or live in. Putting that in mind, this article thereby creates a detailed list of the best residential estates in Nigeria’s capital. Check out these Estates and their uniqueness below.