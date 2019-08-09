Goshen Beach Estate is a gated residential estate located in the Elegushi area of Lekki. It’s one of the highly secured neighbourhoods within the vicinity. The estate developed by Grant Properties Limited takes about 15 minutes driving from the estate to Victoria Island.

Goshen Beach is a high-class estate with a serene, clean and an attractive environment. There are greeneries in front of all houses within the estate. Goshen Beach estate roads are well interlocked with properly constructed drainage channels on both sides. It generally has a well-maintained environment.

Developments are mostly made up of 4-5 bedroom family duplexes with large compounds with most of the houses looking alike. Property owners at the moment include people who subscribed at the inception of the estate. Currently, anyone wishing to acquire properties in the estate can only do so in the secondary market.

Security in the estate is very effective operatives positioned at the gate and at strategic locations within the estate. Most residents also complement security with fierce-looking security dogs ready to pounce on suspecting intruder. Entrance into the estate is restricted and visitors are usually required to call their hosts to usher them in. Living in a residential estate as opposed to living elsewhere seems like the ideal way to live. As you may already know, residential estates cater for security, light and other vitals which can’t be enjoyed in other residential areas. More so, it has a form of serenity as against the noises of the hustle and bustle of the rest of the city.

However, living in an estate requires much more cost than living elsewhere. No wonder the upper-class Nigerians prefer to stay on the Island because it has a good number of residential estates.

