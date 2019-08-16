Goshen Villa Estate has been described as a lifestyle estate with a central water treatment and supply facility to guarantee constant supply of potable water.

Goshen Villa Estate is alsoequipped with outstanding infrastructure and close to Abuja FCT City Gate, serving more than 15 national destinations, Parliamentary Hill Estates(Goshen Villa Estate) thoroughly connected to the city of FCT-ABUJA. The Estate is a couple of minutes away from the National Stadium, half an hour drive from the International Airport. The Estate has a good network of well-tarred roads with landscaped lawns. The front of the house also doubles as parking space for two cars, leaving just enough room to access the front door.

Abuja is Nigeria’s center point and the uniquely built capital of the nation. Yet, with so much beauty and glamor, our dear Abuja is perceived as expensive. And housing deficit cannot be divorced from our almighty nation’s capital.

No doubt, the city is one of the best places to live in Nigeria. Thus, I have created a detailed list of the best residential Estates in Abuja. Check out these Estates and their uniqueness below.

Abuja is one of the most expensive places to live in Nigeria, asides Lagos and Portharcourt. It is not also news that there are also very expensive places to live in Abuja.

Abuja is not only known as the capital of Nigeria, but it is also notorious for being the 10th most expensive city to live in Africa and also home to some of the most expensive real estate in Nigeria. One time president of South Africa the late Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela once said this about Abuja, “Why bother to visit Europe, you’ll find it all here.” The centrally located Nigerian city was built in the 1980’s and it replaced Lagos state in 1991 as the capital of Nigeria. The city has been having a huge influx of people and this has led to its population growth with it having an unofficial population of about 3 million people.

Abuja has a number of landmarks like the Aso Rock, the Presidential Complex, National Assembly, Supreme Court, Zuma Rock, Nigerian National Mosque and the Nigerian National Christian Centre. The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airportserves as Abuja’s major airport and also most countries relocated their embassies to Abuja, and many maintain their former embassies as consulates in Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria. The city is an administrative center and hosts government offices and international embassies making it a town filled with a lot of top government workers living in the city.

This is one of the reasons Abuja is an expensive city to live in and also own real estate as there is difficulty accessing the available land, a very strict master plan despite these factors there are still affordable areas in Abuja. Abuja is divided into four phases, with each phase also divided into districts. Phase 1 and 2 are more developed and you are sure to find the expensive luxury real estates in phase 1.