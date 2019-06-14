Graceland Estate is also located at Irete, an outskirt of Owerri has been commissioned by the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien. According to the FHA boss, the houses were built and completed with the highest considerations for the security, comfort and convenience of residents, adding that the facilities in the housing units were designed to give the highest satisfaction to the buyers.

Graceland Estate, located at Irete, an outskirt of Owerri has been commissioned by the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien who lauded Governor Ikedi Ohakim for providing the ambience that enabled the estate and many more development projects to flourish in the Eastern heartland.

When fully completed, Graceland Estate shall accommodate other support commercial and recreational facilities such as shops, football field, lawn tennis court, basketball pitch, an eatery and cash centre.

Imo, one of the oil-rich states in Nigeria is bordered by Abia State on the East, River Niger and Delta State to the West, Anambra State on the North and Rivers State to the South. The main cities in Imo State are Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe. Residential Estates in Imo state depict a form of luxury and class. Some of these estates are; Graceland estate, world bank housing Estate, and gold palm estate owerri among others with most of them located in Owerri.

Owerri is the capital of Imo state. It is currently referred to as the entertainment capital of Nigeria because of its high density of spacious hotels, high street casinos, production studios and high-quality relaxation centres. Owerri is a beautiful and serene environment to live. Since accommodation is crucial to human existence, Graceland Estate happen to be one of the most beautiful residential estates in the state.