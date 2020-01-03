This estate is situated at Arepo, also available at (Magodo G.R.A and Abuja) serene and organised environment at the boundary of Lagos and Ogun states, hosting presently journalists estate 1 and 2. The estate is covered by Global Certificate of Occupancy.

Specifically, the Grenadines Homes is a five-minute drive from Magodo/Alausa Secretariat, Lagos state seat of power, a 15-minute drive to Murtala Muhammed airport all within mainland Lagos, while is a 25-minute drive from the business community of Victoria Island and Ikoyi in downtown Lagos.

The estate is developed along a zonal parameter commercial zone, residential zone, infrastructures, recreational gardens/park, administrative/service delivery, and security. The Grenadines Homes, Citiview Estate is a private estate. The estate sets a high-level benchmark in service delivery, infrastructures, environment, functional and lofty style.

A residential estate is a group of homes and other buildings built together as a single development. It is usually built by a single contractor, with only a few styles of house or building design, so they tend to be uniform in appearance. Most people already assume that residential estates are very expensive because of the services that come with them. The good news is, residential estates on the Lagos mainland are not as expensive as those on the Island, yet residents still tend to enjoy the same benefits.

In this article, however, we examined residential quarters. Not just residential quarters, but some of the best residential estates in Lagos. We are not just looking for the most exclusive locations where real estate is most expensive, we are looking at the estates that have the best advantages to offer the potential resident. A serene environment, well-maintained road networks, security, proximity to good medical attention, should the need arise, as well as being close to the major business hubs so as to reduce the commute between home and work-place. This is not an easy list to compile, and as such we admit it has been a rather tough job to do. However, the job must be done, and so below is a list of residential estates in both the mainland and Island areas of the Lagos metropolis, the best places you should consider if you want to acquire residential property, either for your private use or for any similar reason.

We define an estate as a pre-planned site where houses that are uniform or similar in nature are built to accommodate people who will live together as a community. An estate should be smaller than a town or city. It is for this reason that we leave out Banana Island which we will call a city of its own.