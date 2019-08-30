This Estate is located at Oke-Lisa, off Ijede road just off the popular Itamago roundabout at Ikorodu Local Government Area. Still, at the stage of a housing project, Lashone covers over 50 Acres of land in a fast-growing environment that is emerging to become a solution to housing challenges. With much recognition and awareness of development at Ikorodu, Lashone Estate Ikorodu plays a major role in providing housing for meaningful Nigerians around the world who desire to live in a value-driven environment.

Lashone Estate Ikorodu development project covers buildings of different prototypes (Twin & Single Duplexes, Blocks of Flat, Storey building, Bungalows, Public Facilities, Residential Parks, Walkways, School and Recreational Centers) ensuring the satisfaction of its residents, by providing them with fully-facilitated, modern neighbourhoods, homes, and environments. The properties here are still on for sale.

This post is a reaction to Daniel Shodamola’s post on the 6 best residential Estates with decent houses in Lagos Island. I have put together a list of residential estates on the mainland which are either unpopular or unrecognized. The fact that everyone is drifting to the Island does not mean that there are no good apartments for men and women of high calibers on the Lagos mainland.

A residential estate is a group of homes and other buildings built together as a single development. It is usually built by a single contractor, with only a few styles of house or building design, so they tend to be uniform in appearance. Most people already assume that residential estates are very expensive because of the services that come with them. The good news is, residential estates on the Lagos mainland are not as expensive as those on the Island, yet residents still tend to enjoy the same benefits.