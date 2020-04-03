Shelter is one of the basic necessities of humans preconditioned to find the best and well to do places to live in. Accommodation in Lagos is very pricey just like other things, but sometimes, you are left wondering just how expensive can be to get a good accommodation in Lagos.

If you’re talking luxury, you should know what to expect. Marcopolo Estate Luxurious Apartments in Lagos gives you the best option in highbrow areas with many of Nigeria’s elite as neighbours. So if you’re in business looking for top investors and sponsors, this would be a great neighbourhood to meet some. If you also like to have fun, you would be leaving close to some of the best places to have fun in Lagos.

Marcopolo estate isn’t exclusively residential as there are a number of businesses located within it, ranging from schools and hotels to offices for various companies. Non-residents can enter the estate freely, although there are sometimes security screening of cars entering and leaving the estate. Most of the residential buildings in the estate are duplexes (semi & fully detached; terraces) and most residents consist the upper-class high income earning families. Many of the buildings in the estate are developed with state of the art materials. Property appreciation within the estate is high because of its location, the environment, and much-reduced traffic duration when compared to places further down towards Ajah. The estate is quite similar to Ikota Villa Estate but is more expensive because of its panache and environment.

The Estate largely develops and sells but has a way of making it easy for people to make their payments in stress free arrangement. They allow them to pay between 12 to 36 months and by doing so, a lot of people will have the ability to pay for their homes while still doing other things.

Marcopolo Estates have affordable homes, that starts from N35 million. The Estate has such a facility that a working class person will be able to afford with his little salary within the period stipulated by its scheme. All the estates come with a lot of amenities like children playing ground, large swimming pools, 24 hours power light, fitness center, good drainage system, good road network well managed by experts in the estates.

Marcopolo Estates are have done so much in this industry, we have done Justice Court in Ikoyi, Scripture Estate in Shevron (Ikoyi), we have done Cruise Garden at Ikate; Cruise 1 and 2 in Chevy View Estate, we have done some in BGC, we have been able to do a lot of estates insides Crown Estate, currently we are doing Ivory Luxury Estate in Orchid Hotel Road, and also Harvey Height Court in Ikoyi. We have developed quite a number of estates for the past 20 years in the course of our doing business.