Omagba Phase 1 is classy yet affordable residential area with little commercial activities located at Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State. It lies close to the Onitsha Main Market, thus offering decent accommodation to many workers and traders in the town. The residential area is set apart with good access roads, decent and modern apartments, adequate security, clean and serene environment and is generally free from noise and social disturbances that may plague other areas.

Omagba Phase 1 has in its vicinity many great nursery, primary and secondary schools for the families with children to choose from. Popular Churches, great hotels, commercial banks, event centres and good medical facilities are also situated there and nearby. Night life is exciting as great bars, trendy eateries, supermarkets and classy clubs are also in the vicinity.

The commercial city of Onitsha in Anambra state is unarguably the busiest city in South Eastern part of Nigeria. The city is located on the eastern bank of the River Niger, the second longest river in Africa and is linked to Asaba , Delta State, by the famous Niger Bridge. Consequently, it is the gateway that connects the South East to the South West. Onitsha is the regional economic hub for commerce, industry, trade and logistics in the South East and thus experiences heavy commercial, industrial and human activities on a daily basis. The metropolitan city also is home to very large and small markets including the popular Onitsha Main Market, one of the largest markets in West Africa. Of importance is the large movement of heavy duty vehicles for distribution of goods from Lagos and food items like beans, rice, onion, tomatoes etc from parts of Northern Nigeria to buyers from all over South East and South-South Nigeria.

Consequently, living in Onitsha can be very dicey due to the heavy congestion, noise and environmental pollution which can expose residents to various life threatening conditions in short or long term. Many parts of Onitsha were not properly planned thus homes are built in the same areas as industries and commercial areas resulting in severe land and air pollution that have attracted WHO attention. While choosing a place to live in Onitsha, it’s necessary to carefully consider places with good access roads and drainages, clean environment, clean pipe borne water, good power supply, quality housing, adequate security and safe neighbourhood, less congestion, not overcrowded, less prone to flood etc.