Living in residential estates as opposed to living elsewhere seems to be the ideal thing to do. As expected most residential estates cater for security, light and other vital infrastructures that are usually not available in other residential areas. Moreover, it has a form of serenity that is different from the noisy hustle and bustle of the rest of the city.

However, living in an estate requires a higher cost than living elsewhere. No wonder most wealthy Nigerians prefer to stay on Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Lekki for the good number of residential estates.

So if you want to live with the creme de la creme suburb of Lagos, mingle with the rich, the powerful and the socialites, welcome to Ikeja GRA. For Nigerians in the Diaspora this is Manhattan in New York or West Hampstead in London.

Its developers RT Briscoe are one of the most reputable high end developers of residential and commercial properties. They enjoy a high reputation and image as one of the top 5 most respected developers in Nigeria.

“Orchid Court“ offers elegant apartments built to top unique architectural standards with European-standard finishing materials for now and in the future. There are 7 different types of residential units to choose from at “Orchid Court“ each with its unique view and serene spatial arrangement.

Recreational facilities include beautiful landscaped outdoors, children’s play area, swimming pool, recreational gym, and generous terraces and safety features as electric fence, intercom and video door phone.

Completed in July 2014 and priced between N75 million to N150 million, the developer said ,“We invite you to avail yourself of the opportunity to invest in “Orchid Court” located within the serene low density area of Ikeja GRA which will provide you and your family a prestigious new address and an enviable lifestyle!