Orchid Court, GRA Ikeja is a combination of elegant apartments built to top unique architectural standards with European-standard finishing materials. There are 7 different types of residential units to choose from at “Orchid Court“ each with its unique view and serene spatial arrangement.

Recreational facilities include a set beautiful landscaped outdoors, children’s play area, swimming pool, recreational gym, and generous terraces and safety features like electric fences, intercom, and video door phone. The developers, RT Briscoe are one of the most reputable high-end builders of residential and commercial properties.

If you want to live in the creme de la creme suburb of Lagos, mingle with the rich, the powerful and the socialites in Ikeja GRA a home in Orchid Court is your perfect abode. To Nigerians in the diaspora, this is Manhattan in New York or West Hampstead in London.

This post is a reaction to Daniel Shodamola’s post on the 6 best residential Estates with decent houses on Lagos Island. I have put together a list of residential estates on the mainland which are either unpopular or unrecognised. The fact that everyone is drifting to the Island does not mean that there are no good apartments for men and women of high calibers on the Lagos mainland.

A residential estate is a group of homes and other buildings built together as a single development. It is usually built by a single contractor, with only a few styles of house or building design, so they tend to be uniform in appearance. Most people already assume that residential estates are very expensive because of the services that come with them. The good news is, residential estates on the Lagos mainland are not as expensive as those on the Island, yet residents still tend to enjoy the same benefits.