Pearl View Estate is situated along Panti Street, Adekunle Yaba. This is another estate in Lagos mainland that consists of 34 three-bedroom apartments all en suite.

This estate is built by experts and quality resources to give the best financial and lifestyle investments. There are wide array of facilities to deliver comfort to occupants and promises excellent returns on investment to investors.

The homes in this estate in Lagos are designed to combine functional ideas and contemporary styles. Facilities include elevators, alternative power, water treatment plant, well constructed drainage and good parking space.

You will agree with me that it’s truly one of the best estates in Lagos, no doubt about that.

Thinking about getting a residential house in Lagos? A place you and your family can stay and be safe at the same time, either on the island or mainland? I’ve got for you a list of best estates in Lagos, so sit back and enjoy.

An estate is a group of homes and other buildings built as a single development, it is usually built by a contractor with a few styles of houses and designs.

Houses in estates are built in such a way that they are uniform in appearance. An estate could also be an extensive area of land in the country usually with different houses owned by families.

This list have been segmented into estates in Lagos Mainland, estates in Lagos island, estates in Lekki, estates in Ajah, and you’ll come to know which of these estates is the biggest.