Maryland is regarded as the central in Lagos, although it is not like Oshodi or other central places in Lagos, it shares a boundary with the state’s capital. Maryland is the home of the Ikeja cantonment which makes it highly secured. There are also a few sub-estates in Maryland, one of which is the popular and expensive Shonibare Estate.

Shonibare Estate one of the best residential estates in Lagos Mainland. It is along Mobolaji-Bank Anthony Way, Maryland. The estate commands so much premium rents. Maybe because it seems to put buyers’ mind at rest. The gated estate enjoys the security advantage of its proximity to the Ikeja army cantonment. It’s calming ambience with tree-lined streets and restrained architecture should also be a big plus. A bungalow for sale in this area can go as high as N300,000,000.

With property and living costs on the rise, expensive estates springing up in all parts of the city, the development of Lagos into a mega city has seen an upswing in the cost of property, it is no wonder Lagos state has been dubbed one of the most expensive cities to live in Nigeria.

Residents in Lagos have a choice of either staying in the Lagos Island or the mainland. While most people have a preference for living in the Lagos island due to its high-life status, beauty, and economic opportunities. There are still very good areas located on the Lagos mainland which can as well compare to the cost and standard of living on the island.