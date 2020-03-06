This estate commands so much premium rents maybe because it seems to put buyers’ mind at rest. The gated estate enjoys the security advantage of its proximity to the Ikeja army cantonment. Its calming ambiance with tree-lined streets and restrained architecture should also be a big plus. The estate seems to allow children to play in the streets without any worry of harm by parents.

Shelter, as we all know, is one of the basic necessities of humans who are preconditioned to find the best and well to do places to live in.

Accommodation in Lagos is very pricey just like other things are, but sometimes, you are left wondering just how expensive can accommodation in Lagos get. If you’re talking luxury, you have to know what to expect. Luxurious apartments in Lagos will give you the best living places in highbrow areas with many of Nigeria’s elites as neighbours. So if you’re in business looking for top investors and sponsors, this would be a great neighbourhood to meet some. If you also like to have fun, you would be leaving close to some of the best places to have fun in Lagos.

These areas are also great neighbourhoods for raising a family as they provide security and peace away from the hustle and bustle of Lagos. They are also close to some of the best schools in Lagos guaranteeing your kids access to proper education.

Lagos is a port and the most populous city in Nigeria. It is the second fastest-growing city in Africa and the seventh in the world. The population of Lagos according to the Lagos State Government, is 17.5 million. These figures are however disputed by the Nigerian Government and judged unreliable by the National Population Commission of Nigeria. The latest reports estimate the population at 21 million, making Lagos the largest city in Africa.

Lagos is a metropolitan area which originated on islands separated by creeks, such as Lagos Island, fringing the southwest by the mouth of Lagos Lagoon while protected from the Atlantic Ocean by long sand spits such as Bar Beach, which stretch up to 100 kilometres (62 miles) east and west of the mouth. From the beginning, Lagos has expanded on the mainland west of the lagoon and the conurbation, including Ikeja (which is the capital of Lagos) and Agege, now reaches more than 40 kilometres (25 miles) north-west of Lagos Island. Some suburbs include Ikorodu, Epe and Badagry, and more local councils have recently been created, bringing the total number of local governments in Lagos to 57.