It is located in the serene sub-urban Dakwo District of the FCT, Abuja, five minutes away from the Games Village. It features enviable amenities and comfort which comprises a Shopping Mall, Community Sports Centre, dedicated Police Station and a recreational building. The house types are: Two (2) bedroom twin bungalow, Three (3) bedroom twin bungalow, Four (4) bedroom semi-detached bungalow and Four (4) bedroom detached duplex, all with two (2) rooms boys’ quarters. Sunnyvale Gardens is a private and gated neighborhood designed in alignment with the NetConstruct mission to deliver quality living spaces, thus, our homes provide the perfect backdrop to a modern lifestyle. The estate delivers our core objective to provide contemporary and a ordable homes with spacious living areas, functional amenities and 24-hour security for residents, families and visitors alike. Situated in Kabusa Lokogoma district of Abuja, FCT; within a 3minutes drive from the Sunnyvale Homes Estate and 30 minutes away from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

“NHF Mortgage Option avail- able @ 6% interest rate, upon contribution of 30% equity and successful prequali cation of the applicant. (Terms and conditions apply).”