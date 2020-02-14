Meridian Park Estate is a harmony of style, class and living in a property investment of choice along the serene atmosphere of the Lekki Peninsula. The Meridian Park Estates offers an exciting new concept in affordable luxury lagoon living.

From inception and conceptual phases these estates are envisaged to be pristine developments, offering the upper middle class an enviable classy opportunity for living the upwardly mobile lifestyle. Each of our homes are well finished, tastefully delivered and spacious. They are deliberately constructed to give owners the opportunity to express their personal taste and preferences.

Those who bought into the estate have gained about 300 per cent appreciation. This is how high one’s investment could appreciate. The net-worth of your investment years after you key into what you never saw as a goldmine. In addition, the location enjoys 40 per cent of total construction activity in Lagos, continuously driving higher demand and price. According to experts, a plot of land at The Meridian luxury park Estate will likely sell at N35 million per plot by 2020.

The Meridian Luxury Park Estate offers you a chance to be surrounded by premium housing estates and fun sites. Imagine being surrounded by Eko tourist beach, the popular La campaigne. Tropicana and even a golf course. Your status just moved overboard. The location is poised to generate over 50,000 jobs in the next three years, hence the appreciation of rental value.

The Meridian Luxury Park Estate is directly along the upgraded Lekki-Epe express road, located within the New Lagos Megacity, Lekki Free Trade Zone, in which the Government is investing over N400billion. Located proximally to Dangote Refinery Project, HFP Estate, Lekki International Airport, Dupri Group Industry and Eleganza industries. Expansion of road network: The Lekki-Epe express is currently being expanded to connect with Itokin, Ikorodu and Ijebu Ode in Ogun State.

From the company’s plans, experience with its real estate projects, its off-plan sales enables it to settle for a much smaller project margin in order to make its properties more affordable to the larger market. This enables its clients, as investors to save or make 30-70 per cent more than they would have spent or made if buying properties from other developers around.

The Meridian Luxury Park Estate Awoyaya is therefore our special investment reward for our very special clients who want real luxury and solid returns on investment.