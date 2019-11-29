This is a new residential area located in the middle-class suburb of Aguda, Surulere with close proximity to Lagos Island and Yaba. It is being developed by Trojan Estates, an indigenous and renowned property development firm in Nigeria.

Troy court is marketed by Pekuliar Properties Limited, with the vision of offering affordable housing to middle-income individuals and families.

“Our passion for excellence is driven by the desire to enrich the quality of peoples’ living, working and leisure enviroments,” the company said, adding that “experience within the industry has ingrained in us the need to anticipate the needs of prospective buyers and investors. Thus giving you the value for your money.”

Location

Located in Aguda Surulere, a vibrant business and urban district, made up of predominantly traditional homes. The area is popular high street, music studios as well as the National Stadium and also provides easy access to Western Avenue. This draws in the younger generation and families, creating a strong middle-income professional urban community.

Property features

•Landscaped grounds; elevators; 24/7 water supply; ample parking space (2 cars per flat) and backup power, water treatment plant, facilities Management, 24/7 Security, 3 bedroom apartments and fully fitted kitchen.Other features are quality polished porcelain floor tiles, contemporary well mounted light fittings switches and sockets, MDF hollow core wooden doors, Hallow core metal panel security doors, brushed stainless handrail sets, MDF movable wardrobes.

The developing structures comprises three bedroom apartment units in clusters that have been aesthetically designed to provide residents with a comfortable living experience in a highly secured environment. Its facilities include; elevators, alternative power, water treatment plant, well-constructed drainages, landscaped gardens, and ample parking space among others.

The fact that everyone is drifting to the Island does not mean that there are no good apartments for men and women of high calibers on the Lagos mainland. A residential estate is a group of homes and other buildings built together as a single development. It is usually built by a single contractor, with only few styles of house or building design, so they tend to be uniform in appearance.

Most people already assume that residential estates are very expensive because of the services that come with them. The good news is, residential estates on the Lagos mainland are not as expensive as those on the Island, yet residents still tend to enjoy the same benefits.