Foremost philanthropist, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, has called on the international community to take a decisive step to stop xenophobic attacks on foreign citizens in South Africa.

She also called on religious leaders in Africa to preach love and peace and cooperate with their political leaders to end hatred among their members.

Rev. Mother Ajayi, who is also Founder of Love of Christ Generation Church C&S, United Kingdom spoke, on Friday, at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York, where she co-chaired a high level UN roundtable on ‘Turning swords into ploughshares in the quest to reduce violence globally.’

She also appealed to other African countries to stop reprisal attacks on business interests of South Africa, noting that “two wrongs don’t make a right”.

She decried the level of religious intolerance in Africa, especially in Nigeria, and urged religious preachers to stop inciting their members against others.

She said that “the quest for peace should start from each of us by putting it in practise in all we do”.

She said Africa has all that is needed to be great and called on leaders to reduce poverty in the continent, noting that “an hungry man is always angry”.

The International evangelist expressed optimism that Nigeria would soon recover from all her challenges and play her role as a ‘Big Brother’ to other African nations.