Madam Esther Olufunmilayo Ogunbiyi nee Okutade who passed onto glory, August 8,2021 would be laid to rest,as family members and friends prepares to say final good bye.

Her funeral service of songs was held on Thursday, November 11,2021 at her father’s compound Odogbolu Agada, quarters Ogun State by 9:am-12pm. The reception followed immediately after the service of songs.

Also, the Christian Wake Keeping took place on Friday, November 12,2021 at 121 Odo- Nosa,Sagamu, Ogun State and Agbowa Ikosi-Lagos State at 4pm.

Intermittent on Saturday, November 13,2021, at her residents.

Outing service followed at Holy Flock Church Agbowa,Ikosi Lagos Reception held at Royal Arena Event Hall Sagamu Road 11:am, Odo Ayandelu and Agbowa Ikosi-Lagos State by 2pm

Deputy Deaconess E O. Ogunbiyi: She is a Woman in a Man’s shoe.She was a co-founder of Holy Flock Youths Association, Ibadan in company of Late Femi Jeboda and E.O. Ogunbiyi who she later married in the Flock. This Association later spread to other Branches of the Flock. She was the first secretary of the Association. She was a vibrant member and a member of Iriju Council, and Egbe Itesiwaju of the Branch. While she was away from Ibadan, she still maintained her tithe and other contributions to Egbe Itesiwaju and our Odo Ona Elewe Branch. She was one of the original Matrons of the Choir; she focused her attention to orderliness and moral etiquettes of all the youths, choir and band-set. May she rest in peace as she joined The Saint Triumphant .

