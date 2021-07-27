Nigerian Rower Esther Toko qualified for the Final E of the women’s Single Sculls at the Tokyo Olympics after clocking 9:07.70 to finish 3rd in the semi-finals E/F.

Toko was already out of the medals consideration after failing to qualify for the quarterfinals in her first two races in the women’s singles sculls rowing event. However, she is on course to end her campaign on a high in automatic qualification for future major Championships.

Competing with three others in her group, Toko had to finish in the top 3 to qualify for the final E. A bottom finish would see her participate in the final E. The Nigerian, however, finished third and will compete in the final E.

In the rowing event, there are finals A-F. Those that compete in the final A will be in contention for the medals. The other finals determine the final positions of each rower in descending order from B-F. Toko’s final E qualification means she cannot finish in the bottom 2.

