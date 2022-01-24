Delta State Government has deplored the continued rip off of communities through estimated billings by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, (BEDC).

The government said most rural communities in the state are groaning under huge electricity bills as a result of estimated billings. Commissioner for Energy, Jonathan Ukodhiko, who decried the situation in Asaba, lamented that most communities are now in darkness because they are unable to pay the high bills unilaterally imposed on them by BEDC.

According to him, you can’t continue to give people estimated billing, provide bulk metering system for the communities so that they can pay for what they consume.

“I found out that most of the rural areas are a big mess, even places with grids have no light. Why is there no light? BEDC said It is because most of the people are not paying.

“What do you mean by these people are not paying? You cannot continue giving people estimated bills and expect them to pay.

“So we are discussing with BEDC to meter these communities. What we want to do now is to try to see how we can provide a bulk metering system for these communities that have the National grids. So that henceforth, they will be able to pay for what they consume…”

“BEDC does not even have the power to distribute. As we know the whole country is generating about 2500 megawatts, which is being shared to the whole of the country, and even at that BEDC is not even paying or buying from the GENCOs maybe because the people are not paying.