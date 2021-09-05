From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Residents of some communities in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday, launched ‘no meter, no payment’ campaign against the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The communities include Apete, Awotan, Araromi, Jeje, Arola in Ido Local Government Areas. Others are Ajibode, Masoke and Laniba in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

The campaign was flagged off with a peaceful protest, which began at Awotan Junction with the protesters carrying digital banners bearing various inscriptions on the campaign.

The aggrieved residents threatened that they would not pay money to any official of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) unless they were metered.

They lamented the hardship which the crazy estimated bills issued by IBEDC officials had brought upon them, insisting that it must be stopped forthwith.

In addition to the demand for metering of all unmetered houses, they also called for more feeders and transformers for the communities.

Lamenting their ordeal, the Chairman of Ajibode, Apete, Awotan, Araromi, Akufo and Environs, Community Development Association, Rasak Fabayo, said: “We are here to launch a ‘no meter no payment’ campaign. We are paying for what we are not using.

“On behalf of residents of Apete, Awotan, Araromi Akufo, Laniba, Ajibode, we are launching this campaign. If any IBEDC official comes to your house, and they demand money, tell them that no meter, no payment.”

The IBEDC’s Media Relations Officer, Busolami Tunwase, could not be reached on her mobile phone as at the time of filing this report as message sent to her WhatsApp page was marked once, indicating that it was not yet delivered.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.