Estonia coach Martin Reim has resigned his position a week after the country suffered a record 8-0 defeat to Germany in qualifying for Euro 2020.

“Reim, who had coached the team since 2016, said he would stand down at an extraordinary meeting of the Estonian football federation,’’ the organisation said on Monday.

Germany humbled Estonia in Mainz on June 11 to leave the side bottom of qualifying Group C with three losses from as many games.

It was the heaviest competitive loss in their history.

Estonia next host Belarus in September.

Reim, a former professional player, was also Estonia’s most capped player of all time with 157 appearances.

He was the most capped European player from August 2007 until December 2009, when he was surpassed by Latvia’s Vitālijs Astafjevs.

Reim played as a central midfielder for Lõvid, Sport Tallinn, Norma, Flora and KTP.

(dpa/NAN)

