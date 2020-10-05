Estonia has contributed €20,000 (CHF21,000) in 2020 to enhance the trading capacities of developing countries and least-developed countries (LDCs).

This donation to the World Trade Organization’s DDA Global Trust Fund will finance training workshops for government officials to help them better understand and implement WTO agreements and improve their negotiating skill-set.

Over 2,800 activities have been organised since the fund was created in 2001.

Deputy Director-General Yonov Frederick Agah, who oversees development matters in the WTO, said: “This donation from Estonia is welcome support to the multilateral trading system. It will help government officials from developing and least-developed countries to gain an essential skill-set, which can enhance their participation in international trade and create opportunities for economic transformation.”

Estonia’s WTO Ambassador, Katrin Saarsalu-Layachi, also noted: “Trade can play a key role in helping the global community recover from the COVID-19 crisis. Through our donation, we aim to enhance the capacity of developing countries and LDCs to effectively operate in and benefit from the WTO’s rules-based trading system.”