From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Business School would soon commission researches to enhance economic development of the South East, Director of the School, Prof. Fred Eze, has said.

In changing the business trajectory of the region, Eze expressed the optimism that the research findings would proffer solution to the ‘solo nature’ of Igbo businessmen which does not allow their business outfits outlive them.

Briefing newsmen in Enugu, yesterday, he described the Igbo apprenticeship scheme as the soul of their businesses, noting that what was left was how to make business concerns owned by Igbo people more sustainable.

“We must be able to conduct researches that will benefit our environment; researches that will impact on the economy of the South East; Nigeria; then concentric, West Africa, Africa, going forward. But we are going to start on researches that are beneficial to our people here; especially the Igbo,” the director stated.

Eze, who said that the business school had contributed immensely to the economy of Enugu State, disclosed that it has over the years garnered alumni that are excelling in their respective fields of endeavour in both the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy. He said the institution was now working to harness the huge potential inherent in their alumni scattered particularly across Nigeria. He, therefore, urged the alumni of the school, to support the institution in its programmes through endowments and grants.

“We are now working to harness this mileage and make them think home. We want them to come back and contribute to their Alma Mata so that the younger ones could benefit from the system they all passed through…”