Magnus Eze, Enugu

THE target of the current leadership of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) is to enlist the institution among the top best 200 universities ranking globally.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Luke Anike who stated this while playing host to the third meeting of the Association of Vice Chancellors of South-East geopolitical zone (AVCSEU), acknowledged that though the attainment may be daunting, the possibility of achieving the feat was real if Federal and State Governments actively support and promote sound, ethical and best practices in the day-to-day administration of Nigerian universities.

Welcoming other Vice Chancellors from both private and public universities to ESUT, Agbani Main Campus, Anike said that most Nigerian universities grappled with a deluge of problems and challenges, such as poor or deteriorating infrastructure, poor funding, inadequate material resources, insufficient welfare programmes for staff and students and persistent industrial life.

According to him, the meeting was to brainstorm on innovative and viable strategies for resolving these problems so that Nigerian universities would be made to operate at a standard high enough to be enlisted among top best 200 universities in the world.

He noted that the meeting placed higher responsibility on all of them to contribute in steering robust policy formulation and implementation strategies for the advancement of University education in Nigeria.

“The university education should have the effect of producing a better man, and when that does not happen, we must go back down the line and find out what has gone wrong,” he stated.