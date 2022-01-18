From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) in collaboration with the Geometric Power Limited is to commence the construction of a hydropower plant in Enugu State.

Director, Innovation and Sustainable Development Centre for Rural Sustainable Development, ESUT, Prof. Paul Nnamchi, disclosed this at the presentation of prizes to winners of regional competition on technological innovations in renewable energy, waste-to-energy, green materials and sustainable agriculture, at the Agbani Main Campus of ESUT.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The centre has been awarded a pre-feasibility/feasibility study contract to develop hydropower capabilities in the vicinity of the confluence of the Ekulu-Inyaba Rivers by Geometric power, one of the Gencos and Discos,” he said.

He further disclosed that the centre has attracted a new LEAPRE EU-African grant with a consortium for a solar-induced project worth €750,000 and which consists of realizing an induction cooking device using solar panels for power supply and also making a passive refrigeration system from local natural products.

Nnamchi said that the centre facilitates local collaborations between different disciplines and businesses such as sustainable agriculture that requires energy. He noted that entrepreneurs in agriculture collaborate with engineers who develop renewable energy solutions to implement green technologies and minimize the food production cost.