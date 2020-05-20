Magnus Eze, Enugu

As the tenure of the Vice Chancellor of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Luke Anike, ends tomorrow; the Governing Council of the institution has appointed Charles Eze in acting capacity.

Eze, a professor of Science Education, was until his appointment the deputy vice chancellor, academics.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations, Osita Ugwuoti, said he was a former director, General Studies of the school.

Meanwhile, workers of the institution have said they would organise spiritual, physical and social cleansing of the campus.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising of the local chapters of the Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU), Non-Staff Union of Universities and Educational Institutions (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), stated this in a memo to the outgoing vice chancellor.