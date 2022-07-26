From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Management of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has approved the appointment of Professor Chike Nwoha as the new Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Institution.

Nwoha who is a Professor of Accounting and the Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, was unanimously elected during the 265th regular meeting of ESUT Senate.

Professor Nwoha’s election followed his nomination by the new Vice Chancellor, Professor Aloysius Okolie.

It will be recalled that Professor Getrude Okenwa was nominated to contest with Professor Nwoha but she stepped down before the voting commenced.

Okenwa said she “stepped down out of respect for Prof. Nwoha who is a senior colleague.”

In his acceptance speech, Prof. Nwoha thanked the Vice Chancellor and the members of Senate for finding him worthy to be elected.

He promised to discharge his duties with utmost dedication and the fear of God.

Prof. Nwoha is currently serving his second term as the Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences. He also served as the Head, Department of Accounting for several years.

Nwoha has led the charge in many committees in the University for over two decades. He belongs to many professional bodies including Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), National Accounting Association and Association of Management and Social Sciences Researchers of Nigeria.

A renowned scholar, Nwoha has contributed immensely to academic dialogues in several international journals and conferences. He is happily married with children.