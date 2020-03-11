Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The newly inaugurated Governing Council of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has endorsed the decision of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to return the institution to a multi-campus university.

Speaking at Government House, Enugu, yesterday, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Most Rev. Prof. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, lauded the state government’s decision describing it as a welcome development that would enhance intellectual growth in rural areas.

Onah who is the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, added that the resolution “not only offers it room for faster growth, but also allows it to act as a leaven to raise the intellectual tone of more rural communities in the state.”

The cleric, who spoke on behalf of members of the newly inaugurated council, expressed gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi for the confidence he had reposed on them to serve the state, applauding him for “the sustained attention paid to education at all levels in the state.”

He said Ugwuanyi’s administration had constructed, renovated and equipped a high number of classroom blocks, both in primary and secondary schools and tertiary institutions.

“ESUT has been a privileged beneficiary of this attention in many ways, even in times when harsh economic realities in the state and in the country could have offered you plausible excuses for reducing your support. For this, the ESUT Community is grateful,” Onah said.