Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has challenged the pioneer postgraduate students of its newly established biomedical technology to make good use of the rare opportunity offered by the programme to become experts in repair of biomedical equipment, design and development of reliable and affordable medical devices and equipment.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Luke Anike, made the call at the inauguration and orientation of the pioneer students of the programme at the ESUT Medical College, Parklane, Enugu, yesterday.

He explained that the biomedical technology programme was borne out of the institution’s zeal to offer solution to gaps observed in areas of health diagnosis and treatment of diseases, due to constant breakdown of medical devices and equipment.

The VC, who was represented by Prof. Samuel Nwoye Eze, noted that paucity of qualified biomedical technologists had made the repair, maintenance and rehabilitation of the equipment difficult.

He charged them to consider the perennial shortage in power supply so as to be able to design and develop medical devices and equipment that will perform effectively under the peculiar environmental condition in the country.

Anike said the new programme would ultimately bring ESUT into limelight in line with its motto: “Technology for Service.”

Daily Sun gathered that the programme is a product of international collaboration, following a memorandum of understanding signed with Anglia Ruskin University, United Kingdom from where the coordinator of the programme, Dr. Harmony Nzeribe, was certified.

Dean, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, where the programme is domiciled, Prof. Chike Anibeze, stressed that from the conceptualisation to the commencement of the programme, it promised to fill a yawning gap in the healthcare system of the people.

He explained: “This field seeks to close the gap between engineering and medicine, combining the design and problem solving skills of engineering with biomedical sciences to advance health care treatment and diagnosis. As a discipline, which anchors on interdisciplinary specialisation among already-established fields, much of the goals of biomedical technology is geared towards problem-solving and research oriented goals. I

“n our medical environment, emphasis will be on the design and production of simple medical tools, biomechanics, basic concepts for the production of biocompatible prostheses and the repair of existing medical equipment.”