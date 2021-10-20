From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has matriculated 5,551 students during its 40th matriculation ceremony at the main campus, Agbani, Enugu State.

Acting Vice Chancellor, Charles Eze, who disclosed this also tasked the newly admitted students to strive for academic excellence, warning that those caught for indiscipline and cultism would face expulsion and criminal prosecution.

He urged the students to count themselves specially privileged as less than 50 percent of the 11,230 applicants for admission were admitted.

He said the students must always remember their first pre-occupation in the institution is to study to acquire reputable degrees so they can compete favourably with students from other institutions.

He assured them of the university management’s readiness to pay priority attention to the pursuit of academic excellence as well as their welfare and security, revealing that the school had secured accreditation for about 98 percent of its courses.

“The evil forces of indiscipline, corruption, cultism, gangsterism, sexual harassment and other vices on campus that used to impart a negative image to this university have been frontally tackled.

“The university will not condone actions which contravene regulations or behaviours that portray the image of the university in bad light. The tradition of decent dressing is strictly observed in ESUT as you have become the ambassadors wherever you are,” he said.

He added that ESUT has uncompromising and sustained policy of zero tolerance for examination malpractice and academic dishonesty.

Eze disclosed the school had expelled some students at various stages of study who were admitted as direct entry candidates but were later found to have gained admission with forged OND certificates.

