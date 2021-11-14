By Marcel Alozie, Enugu

The pioneer graduands of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) have been inducted into the prestigious body of Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

Performing the induction of the graduands into the body, the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the board, Dr Tosan Erhabor, congratulated ESUT for joining the league of tertiary institutions that have presented students to the prestigious professional body in the health sector.

He urged the management of ESUT to continue to sustain the progress made so far by upholding the policies of MLSCN with regards to students’ indexing, admission quota and timelines for professional examinations without compromise or circumventing the stated rules.

He maintained that there is need to continue to commit a reasonable amount of infrastructure to the already existing ones if the programme of that nature would attain the desired height.

“The task of producing modern, versatile and competent medical laboratory scientists is never an easy one, since the needs of the patients and the requirements of the health sector are getting more robust and complex, therefore, the current generation of MLS must be well grounded,” he said.

Speaking, the acting Vice Chancellor of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Prof Charles Eze, thanked the registrar of the board for his support and encouragement towards achieving the feat, promising that the cordial relationship existing between ESUT and the board would be sustained for the benefit of all.

ESUT VC charged the graduands to be good ambassadors of the institution that made them what they are by always maintaining high level of professional ethical standard in their daily practice as one of the core values imbibed into them of which the institution is known for.

The high point of the event was the administration of professional oath to the 21 inductees and presentation of Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria Merit Award certificate to the best graduating student, Momoh Ummul- Khair Fnocy by the registrar of the body.

