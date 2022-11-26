Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), on Friday rewarded its founding fathers and pioneers for their contributions to the growth and existence of the university.

The awards were presented at the University Founder’s Day Celebration to mark its 18th Convocation at the Amadeo Event Centre, Enugu.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Aloysius-Michael Okolie, the Vice Chancellor (VC), said the event was organized to appreciate people for their good work, hard work and selfless service.

“We are fond of seeing people but we do not appreciate them, so, what we try to do is to assemble all the former Vice Chancellors, Registrars, Bursars and Librarians to appreciate their efforts and contributions to ESUT and in turn harvest their contributions.

“This means that at any given time, the university is open for them to bring in their ideas to help grow the institution and expand it beyond its present state,” Okolie said.

Declaring the ceremony open, Dr. Uchenna Artuanya, the secretary to the Enugu state government, said that government appreciates the university initiative.

Artuanya, who represented Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, said, “it is a thing of celebration, the university’s 18th Convocation and the celebration of the founder’s Day which is one of its kind in the state.

“This is the most significant day in the history of any university and ESUT would not have been there without the contributions of this founders.

“Therefore, the governor wishes to thank the VC, the school administrators and other stakeholders as it is an honour that our leaders are being remembered,” he said.

Recalling the brief history of the University, Prof. Festus Ezeh said the institution was founded in 1980, during Mr Jim Nwobodo’s administration and named Anambra State University of Technology (ASUTECH).

Ezeh said the name changed from ASUTECH to ESUT following the creation of Enugu State in 1991 and the institution was moved to its permanent site on Feb. 14, 2006.

“ESUT was moved from its temporary site at Independence Layout, to the permanent structure built at Nkanu West Local Government under the Vice Chancellorship of Prof. Ikechukwu Chidobem,” he said.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, the chairman of the occasion, said “I salute the initiator of this celebration as ESUT is a university we all are supposed to be proud of due to its achievement in the country. It has come along way.

“We can recapture those days, the glory days of the university, when every individual was eager to be part of history,” said Nebo, who is a former Registrar of the institution.

Highlight of the day was the presentation of certificate of appreciation to the former VC, Deputy VC, Registrars, Busars, Librarian and other pioneers of the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there also the cutting of a cake for the founder’s day celebration and this was followed by the unveiling of the university’s Convocation Area for Saturday’s celebration at Agbani Campus of the university. (NAN)