Magnus Eze, Ifeanyi Okechi, Enugu

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has established deaf resource centre to enable deaf students access the various academic programmes offered by the institution.

Vice Chancellor of ESUT, Prof. Luke Anike disclosed this on Friday at the Agbani main campus of the University during the institution’s 38th matriculation ceremony where 4,595 students participated.

He also announced that the institution was already building ramps in the school to ease the movement of physically challenged students on campus.

Admonishing the new students, he said: “I urge you to take advantage of the enormous range of activities on the campus to transform yourself into an intellectually self-reliant person. Be reminded that your first pre-occupation is to study to acquire a reputable degree from this university. All other things should be considered secondary”.

He charged the students to be disciplined and studious, assuring that the staffers of the institution were ready to help and assist them.

Prof. Anike who frowned at social vices such as indiscipline, corruption, cultism, gangsterism, sexual harassment, indecent dressing and others found mostly among students on campus and that portray the school in bad light, warned that any person caught would be dealt with.

In tackling examination malpractices and impersonation, the VC said that the university has introduced biometric data capturing of all students.

According to him, every student is required to undergo biometric identification at examination halls and anybody found guilty of the act shall be expelled from the university.

He appealed to the students to pay the prescribed school fees and register for their courses, warning that any students who failed to register in any session would be deemed to have voluntarily withdrawn from the university.