Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital (ESUTH), Parklane Enugu, has confessed that the COVID-19 situation has overwhelmed the hospital.

Consequently, it called on well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to come to its aids to win the war against coronavirus as government and the institution alone would not be able to sustain the fight.

Making the call in Enugu when Rotary International District 9142, Enugu Zone donated COVID-19 medical materials to the institution, the Director of Administration, Ozioko Nick, said the situation on ground has exhausted the hospital hence the need for spirited-individuals and bodies to come to assist it.

He said: “We are very grateful to Rotary Club, gestures. Without the support Rotary has given us today, it will be difficult for the hospital alone to handle it.

“The COVID-19 situation is so overwhelming for the hospital alone, so I am calling on individuals, corporate bodies like Rotary to come to our aid, we need their support to wage this war and then come out victorious.”

Earlier, Assistant Governor, Zone 15 of the club, Chinwe Ejim, said the donation was the club’s contribution towards ensuring medical workers were safe while working during the COVID-19 period.