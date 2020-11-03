Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Vice Chancellor of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Prof. Charles Eze has warned the new students of the institution to flee from any act of indiscipline.

Addressing the students at the 39th matriculation ceremony of the university held online on for 2019/2020 academic session, Prof. Eze charged the new students to imbibe the virtues of good human relations and avoid social vices.

He warned that, “The management of this university has zero tolerance for indiscipline and cultism, and you are warned about the grave consequences of indulging in such which includes expulsion and criminal prosecution. The university will not condone actions which contravene the University regulations or behaviours that portray the image of ESUT in a bad light.”

The VC noted that one of the missions of ESUT was to produce graduates that could compete favourably with their counterparts from other universities anywhere in the world, hence it places very high premium on pursuit of academic excellence.

He said, “In ESUT, students are actively encouraged, through the award of university scholarships, to take their studies seriously to enable them graduate in flying colours and impact meaningfully on the society.”

Prof. Eze who congratulated the new students for making the scores that merited them the admission into ESUT from among thousands that applied to the university however, warned that examination malpractice was viewed with utmost seriousness in the school as its consequences were grave.

He said, “Let me sound a clear note of warning that impersonation at examination attracts expulsion from the university.”

Admonishing the students, the VC said, “You have now joined a community of scholars, gaining the envious status of student in a university. You should therefore, appreciate the efforts of your parents, guardians and family members who have laboured so much to bring you to this pedestal by being diligent in your studies. I urge you to take advantage of the enormous range of activities on the campus to transform yourself into an intellectually self-reliant person.

“However, be reminded that your first pre-occupation is to study to acquire a reputable degree from this university, all other things should be considered as secondary.”

“The evil forces of indiscipline, corruption, cultism, gangsterism, sexual harassment and other vices on campus that used to impart a negative image to this University have been frontally tackled. We have also been strict in handling cases of students’ exploitation in any guise by staff of the University,’’ the VC stated.

He urged parents and guardians to continue their parental guidance, noting that without it the apparent air of freedom the students exercise now might get some of them derailed through keeping bad company.