The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, has rewarded a final year Engineering student of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, Emmanuel Obasi, with N600,000 for the first position in a nationwide tertiary institutions competition.

The competition organized by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, is aimed at promoting local content in Engineering Research in Nigeria.

Speaking on the feat attained, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, ESUT, Prof. James Eke, revealed that the “the faculty retooled its tutorial disposition towards student’s projects that are local content driven in line with the charge of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Luke Anike.

“We will continue to demand that our students, especially the final year ones embark on projects that support local content initiative to stimulate productivity, economic growth and wealth creation. It will equally interest you to know that we also clinched the third prize with a N200,000 cash reward haven designed and constructed a 50kg Omnidirectional Solar-powered Wheelchair,” he said.