Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) acting National Chairman, Hilliard Eta, has raised the alarm that certain persons were planning to send thugs from Port Harcourt to burn down the party’s national secretariat.

Speaking to newsmen on telephone at the secretariat, Eta, who is national vice chairman (South-south) alleged that the planned arson would be hung on the neck of pro- Adams Oshiomhole National Working Committee (NWC) even as he alleged the thugs also plan to attack him.

“We got information that they are going to send thugs from Port Harcourt to burn the secretariat and make it look like the NWC burnt it because they don’t want Victor Giadom to come in.They have two intentions, the above is number one. Number two is that they are going to make an attempt on my life. I just thought that I should let Nigerians know this. I will be at the Secretariat and from there I will report to the police,” he said.

Reacting to the allegation, factional National Chairman Chairman, Victor Giadom, challenged him to feel free to report to relevant authority about the plan.

“Ordinarily, I would not have reacted. If he has such information, let him report to the police. The police have the capability to track such persons. Maybe that is his plan, because we all know that there is a ban on interstate movement. He should report to the police if he has any such information, except, of course, he is the one planning to bring in people to burn it,” he said.