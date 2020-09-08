Super Eagles’ midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo has agreed a deal with Turkish Super Lig giants, Galatasaray, Allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

As at the time of this report, the versatile midfielder was on his way to Istanbul to link up with his new club and confirmed 100 percent he was joining Galatasaray before boarding his flight.

Subject to passing a traditional medical, Etebo will be unveiled as a new player of Galatasaray in the coming days.

The former Warri Wolves star shares the same agent as another Nigeria international, Henry Onyekuru, who has enjoyed two different loan spells with Galatasaray in the last few seasons.

Galatasaray had been on the trail of Etebo for more than three years and attempted to sign him before his move to Stoke City in 2018.

The 24-year-old has seen himself fall down the pecking order of midfielders at Stoke City with the arrival of John Obi Mikel and wasn’t involved in any of the Potters pre-season games.