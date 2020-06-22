Nigerian midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo has taken to social media to express delight at scoring his first-ever goal for Getafe in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Eibar at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

The Azulones came into the match winless since the restart of La Liga, with their last outing a goalless draw at home to Espanyol. Etebo gave his side the lead after driving in the ball home from Angel Rodriguez’s assist in the 30th minute. That lead didn’t last long as Charles Dias equalised just before the half-time whistle with a header after Sergi Enrich knocked the ball into his path. “Happy to get my first Getafe goal. Heads up lads,” Etebo posted on Instagram.

He became the 21st Nigerian to score in the Spanish top-flight, joining an illustrious list that contains the likes of Ikechukwu Uche, Finidi George, Mutiu Adepoju, Odion Ighalo, Obafemi Martins and Rashidi Yekini.

The 24-year-old, who is on loan from English Championship side Stoke City, played 69 minutes, produced 41 touches on the ball, and 16 accurate passes (64%) with one shot on and off-target.

However, Etebo’s joy was cut short in the 69th minute of the keenly contested match as he was substituted for Jason Reme owing to injury.