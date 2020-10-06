Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed Galatasaray midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, will not play a part when the Super Eagles square off against Algeria and Tunisia on October 9 and 13, respectively, due to injury.

The 24-year-old was named in Gernot Rohr’s squad that will take on the North African countries as part of preparations for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against Sierra Leone in November.

Etebo teamed up with the Turkish Super Lig club in September, on a season-long loan from Championship side, Stoke City.

The midfielder was handed his third league appearance in his side’s defeat against Kasımpasa on Sunday, where he suffered a knock, although he managed to feature for the duration of the game.

The 24-year-old has now pulled out of the Super Eagles friendlies in Austria due to the problem and a replacement will be expected to be named soon.