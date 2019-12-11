Nigerian Stoke City midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo has expressed frustration over his lack of game time under Micheal O’Neil since returning from injury.

The Nigeria international was a regular starter under previous manager, Nathan Jones, but has found himself out of the team since returning from three weeks injury.

Etebo has missed all Stoke City games O’Neill has managed and it appears the new boss doesn’t fancy him in his new set up.

O’Neill previously claimed “Etebo hasn’t really been at the levels since he came back from injury and it’s difficult to start him.”

Reports have now that the player is ready to seek a showdown talk with his manager regarding the issue.

The former CD Fierense of Portugal player has made 11 league appearances for Stoke City this season.