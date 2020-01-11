Getafe’s new midfielder Oghenekaro Peter Etebo says he is delighted to be opening a ‘new chapter’ in his career having returned to LaLiga Santander to join upwardly mobile Getafe.
The 31 times capped Nigeria international has signed for Getafe on loan from English side Stoke City, knowing Spanish football well from a previous spell at Las Palmas during the 2017/18 campaign.
Etebo told reporters at his presentation at Getafe’s Coliseum Alfonso Perez that he was prepared now to work hard and help his new team to further success over the coming months.
“It is like a new chapter for me, a new beginning,” he said. “I was in Spain before, with Las Palmas last year, so this is a new beginning. It is for me to make sure that I do my best and give my all for Getafe. It is not going to be easy; there will be hard work between now and the end of the season. Let’s see what I am going to bring to the team.”
