Super Eagles’ midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, has described the quarterfinal victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa as a very tough game.

The former Warri Wolves’ player said they knew the South Africans would put up a stiff resistance, but were confident of beating them.

“We knew they would be difficult, but we were prepared for them. I’m happy we have overcome them, but it wasn’t easy. Through teamwork, we are in this stage of the competition and the same effort will see us through the next game,” he said.

On wether he has, so far, enjoyed his partnership with Wilfred Ndidi in the Super Eagles midfield, the Stoke City player said it was not about a particular player, but playing as a collective unit.

“Yes, I’ve enjoyed my partnership with Ndidi, but I don’t believe in one man, but the team as a collective unit. We’ve done well as a team and I’m happy everything is going well,” he said.