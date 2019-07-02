Stoke City midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo said the Super Eagles must come out with something different in the next match to restore confidence in Nigerians on the ability of the team to win her fourth Africa Nations Cup title.

Etebo, who had been a mainstay in the team’s defence, said Sunday’s result against Madagascar was totally unexpected, but believesdit’s not yet over for the Super Eagles in Egypt.

“I agree that the Super Eagles have not been inspiring, especially in the last game against Madagascar, but, again, the defeat is a wake up call.

“If we had won the game we, probably, would be thinking it’s easy. But, I believe football is a process, we lost this game, and that doesn’t mean we’ve lost it all. It’s just like a wake up call; but we need to really put our acts together and make sure we put extra effort for us to qualify for the next stage.

“The result was unexpected, but all the same, it is football. We still have to work harder and look forward to the next game. The important thing is that we qualified, though painful we didn’t top the group, but what has happened has happened.