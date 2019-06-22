Skoke City of England midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo has declared that the Super Eagles are not perturbed by the threats of the likes of Egypt, Senegal, Morocco and others favoured to win the Africa Cup of Nations holding in Egypt.

He said the the Nigerian team is looking forward to facing Group B rivals Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar in the group stage of the tournament.

Nigeria will today begin her quest to lift the AFCON title for a fourth time with a game in Alexandria against debutants, Burundi.

Etebo will be making his debut as a player for Nigeria at the tournament like 19 other players who were named in the 23-man Super Eagles squad. “It’s going to be a tough tournament, but we hope to win it,” the Stoke City midfielder told allnigeriasoccer.com.

“The likes of Egypt and Morocco will be tough, but we are to worry about our own group. “Life’s a process, so we have to face the teams in our group and, hopefully in the knockout stages, think of other teams.

“I’m positive we will be fine and have a good tournament,” the one-time Warri Wolves player enthused.

The Nigeria versus Burundi game will kick off at 6p.m.