By Chinelo Obogo

Ethiopian airlines has stopped issuing visa-on-arrival for Nigerian citizens. In a circular by the airline to passengers on Tuesday, it stated that effective immediately, there would be no more visa-on-arrival and that passengers are to obtain their visa at Ethiopian embassy in Abuja before traveling.

“Passengers transiting overnight in Addis Ababa are not affected by the ban. Passengers having layover in Addis to travel the next morning to Zanzibar, Seychelles, Lusaka, Lilongwe, Harare, Cape Town are not affected by the ban and do not need transit visa for their trips,” the airline said.